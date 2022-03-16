Ryan Hampshire enjoyed a profitable stint with Castleford in 2016 but ended up joining Leigh in 2017

Castleford Tigers have re-signed versatile half-back Ryan Hampshire on a one-year deal, after a number of training sessions with the squad.

The 27-year-old had been without a club after leaving hometown team Wakefield Trinity this winter, having scored 48 tries in 154 career games.

Hampshire, who can also play full-back, scored eight tries in 22 Tigers games in 2016 during a loan spell from Wigan.

"The people at the club are all good people," Hampshire said.

"I struggled to get in the side at the start in my first spell but managed to get a good number of games near the end and had a really enjoyable year.

"I just want to be competitive and ready to go. The lads have been really welcoming and it is good to see some faces that I haven't seen for a while. I've only had a couple of sessions with them, and it has been good to get back into it."

With Danny Richardson ruled out with a neck injury which is expected to keep him out for some time, and Niall Evalds nursing a hamstring injury, head coach Lee Radford has had to tweak his starting XIII around availability.

Hampshire's arrival gives the Cas boss options in a number of areas, including both halves spots and even out on the wing, where he operated on a few occasions for Wakefield during 2019.

"You only have to look at our spine at the moment," Radford told BBC Radio Leeds. "We want to get [Paul McShane] Macca back to hooker as soon as we can, he's doing a sterling job for us in a different position [at half-back].

"I'm glad he's available. You're not going to get many blokes with that Super League experience, and in good shape as well. I think we can try and get him some minutes in the reserves, and he shows us he's up to speed."