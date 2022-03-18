Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ken Sio went over in the corner for Salford's first try of the game

Betfred Super League Salford (8) 26 Tries: Sio, Atkin, Taylor, Brierley Goals: Sneyd 5 Leeds (10) 12 Tries: Oledzki, Handley Goals: Martin 2

Late tries from Chris Atkin, Elijah Taylor and Ryan Brierley saw Salford come from behind to beat Leeds.

The hosts trailed 12-8 before Joe Burgess' break led to Atkin's score, and then Taylor's first Salford try, before Brierley put the game to bed.

Ken Sio had scored in the first half as Salford won a third game of the season.

It was a fifth defeat from their first six games for Leeds, who led through first-half tries from prop Mikolaj Oledzki and winger Ash Handley.

They extended the advantage with a 64th-minute penalty but the game turned on a superb run from Burgess.

The Red Devils winger caught a chip into the in-goal area and set off on a merry dance to the halfway line.

The ball was quickly worked from left to right, where Deon Cross created an overlap and replacement Atkin went into the corner for a fabulous try.

Marc Sneyd then timed a pass perfectly for Taylor to crash over and Leeds were broken, even before Brierley found space to run in from 30 metres on the final minute, with Salford moving towards mid-table in the Super League.

The visitors scored the opening try after James Bentley's strong tackle under the shadow of the posts saw Sneyd lose possession, and Oledzki pounce to touch down.

A tap penalty was then worked wide for Jack Walker to send Handley in for Rhinos' second try, but Rhyse Martin's penalty was all they could muster in the second half as they remain on just two points this season.

Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We couldn't get any real ruck speed in the second half but we were in a position to win the game and grind it out.

"There was a big shift in momentum and when the first try went in in the second half we never got another look in.

"I didn't think we showed enough grit and resilience and the last two tries we conceded were a capitulation really."

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Gerrard, Lannon, Wright, Taylor.

Interchanges: Burke, Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Wells.

Leeds: Walker, Briscoe, Broadbent, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Tetevano, Leeming, Oledzki, Martin, Bentley, Smith.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Mellor, Thompson, Donaldson.

Referee: Jack Smith.