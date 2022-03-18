Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

France winger Fouad Yaha scored Catalans' opening try

Betfred Super League Catalans (10) 18 Tries: Yaha, Chan Goals: Tomkins 5 Hull KR (10) 10 Tries: Hall, Kenny-Dowall Goals: Abdull

Tries from Fouad Yaha and Joe Chan were enough for Catalans Dragons to beat Hull KR for a fifth successive victory.

The home side generally had control of the game and went ahead in a dominant opening quarter as Yaha was worked into the corner after a goalline drop-out.

Chan then reacted quickest to Mitchell Pearce's kick which cannoned into a post after half-time.

The Robins were level after first-half tries from Ryan Hall and Shaun Kenny-Dowall but paid for their indiscipline.

They regularly conceded field position and presented Sam Tomkins with three opportunities from the tee that stretched the hosts' lead.

It was a fourth Super League defeat of the season for Tony Smith's Hull KR, who were kept scoreless in the second half, while Catalans are up to second before the rest of the weekend's games.

The visitors' best period came at the end of the first half when Pearce was sin-binned for a spear tackle.

A smart play to the left was finished by Hall before he picked off an interception, raced into the Catalans' 20 and Kenny-Dowell was worked over.

But after the break Hull could not maintain enough pressure on the Catalans defence.

Yaha thought he was in for his second try, only for Tomkins' pass to be ruled forward.

Chan was not to be denied though before Tomkins' boot settled the game, meaning the French side have remained unbeaten since an opening round defeat at St Helens.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It was a great effort from my boys.

"We needed to be a bit better with the ball and get some more support to the breaks we created.

"Our defence was terrific and it's hard to say if the better team won. There wasn't much between the teams."

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Whare, Langi, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, McMeeken, McIlorum, Napa, Jullien, Whitley, Garcia.

Interchanges: Goudemand, May, Chan, Kasiano.

Hull KR: Dagger, Wood, Keinhorst, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Abdull, Garratt, Litten, King, Halton, Storton, Minchella.

Interchanges: Vete, Sims, Ryan, Richards.

Referee: Tom Grant.