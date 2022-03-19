Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mason Lino's try gave Wakefield some breathing space

Betfred Super League Warrington (18) 22 Tries: Ashton, King, Walker, Thewlis Goals: Ratchford 3 Wakefield (18) 38 Tries: Hood, Crowther, Hall, Ashurst, Lino, Escare Goals: Lino 7

Matty Ashurst marked his 150th Wakefield appearance with a try as they stunned Warrington in a see-saw match.

Ashurst was one of six try-scorers for Wakefield, who registered their first away win over the Wire since 2014.

Mason Lino posted 18 of his side's points, with a second-half try and kicking record of seven from seven.

It was a third successive Super League defeat for Warrington, who led twice but were unable to match the visitors' second-half display.

Warrington were fast out of the traps, scoring on their first possession as the pacey Matty Ashton spotted a gap and burst from inside his own half, scything through the visitors' defence to touch down.

Tinirau Arona's smart offload enabled Liam Hood to muscle his way over the line for the Wildcats' first try of the game but Toby King restored Warrington's lead, running onto a clever short kick by George Williams.

Jacob Miller set up Jordan Crowther for a close-range try on the back of Wakefield pressure and the visitors edged ahead for the first time when slick passing on the left sent teenage centre Corey Hall clear in the corner.

However, an untidy knock-on from Hood handed the Wire the opportunity to turn around on level terms, with Joe Philbin offloading for Danny Walker to storm across the line shortly before the half-time whistle.

Despite that, Wakefield were back in front after the break as Ashurst timed his run to perfection to collect Miller's pass and crash over, and the Wire suffered an additional blow when full-back Stefan Ratchford injured his shoulder in the build-up.

That proved decisive as kicking duties passed to Gareth Widdop - and his attempt bounced off the post after Josh Thewlis had touched down in the corner, meaning the visitors' wafer-thin lead remained intact.

Lino wriggled through to extend that advantage and Warrington's hopes of a comeback were all but extinguished when Mike Cooper twice went close, but failed to force the ball down on either occasion.

Wakefield wrapped up victory, climbing a place to eighth in the table after Lino kicked a routine penalty and Morgan Escare added a late try.

Warrington: Ratchford, Thewlis, Mata'utia, King, Ashton, Widdop, Williams, Hughes, Walker, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis.

Interchanges: Philbin, Clark, Longstaff, Butler.

Wakefield: Escare, Kay, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone, Miller, Lino, Crowther, Pitts, Ashurst, Fifita, Arona, Hood.

Interchanges: Whitbread, Batchelor, Battye, Tanginoa.

Referee: Robert Hicks