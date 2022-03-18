Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Tora and his Cornwall team-mates begin their maiden campaign on 2 April at North Wales Crusaders

Cornwall RLFC have signed Fijian utility back Josh Tora for their debut season in League One.

Tora, who moved to the UK in 2008 to serve in the Royal Navy, took part in open trials earlier this year and has previously played for the Royal Navy.

"He runs good lines and can play anywhere in the side almost," said head coach Neil Kelly.

"His heritage is important because I have always felt that every squad needs that South Pacific flavour."

Tora, who can play anywhere across the back five, follows former Castleford Tigers youngster Jack Ray in joining the Choughs in recent weeks.

"I think this is a great opportunity - almost once in a lifetime," Tora said.

"For young boys growing up, this is a dream come true and to have a rugby league team in Cornwall is also a great opportunity for all the other boys who have signed.

"This chance to play was one not to be missed and it was there for taking, and I'm glad that I made the decision to sign for Cornwall.

"Hopefully when the season starts, when I don the jersey, I can represent Cornwall and my Fijian background."