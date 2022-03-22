Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Super League and Championship organisations will come together from a commercial angle

Member clubs and community game stakeholders have backed moves to realign the Rugby Football League and Super League.

The boards of both organisations had advised members to vote in favour, with only three clubs either not attending or opting against a proxy vote.

Super League had previously separated from the RFL in 2018.

Clubs supported the creation of a joint venture aimed at "maximising" the whole game's commercial value as one product.

This means media and commercial deals can be sold as a combined package.

'Significant step forward'

The most recent television deal between Sky and Super League was for top-flight rugby league only, while the Championship has a deal with Premier Sports.

Channel 4 are also screening 20 live Super League games across two seasons while the BBC retains Challenge Cup rights.

In addition, distribution of profits across the game will be "embedded", with teams knowing in advance what share of the income they will receive.

"The strength of support from all sections of the game makes this an especially positive and promising day for rugby league," said RFL chairman Simon Johnson.

"We were not required constitutionally to take this step, but we believed it was important to have a clear mandate.

"We want the sport to move forward confidently and collectively, as we build on what the Rugby League World Cup will deliver for us this autumn."

Super League chairman Ken Davy said the move was "another significant step forward for rugby league".

"A great deal of time has been spent getting the detail right for the long term and I'm excited by what the future holds for Super League and the wider sport," he added.

"The new company will have the sole focus of driving commercial revenues into the sport for the greater good of the whole game."