Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Fouad Yaha has scored four tries for Catalans in Super League so far this season

Betfred Challenge Cup Catalans (8) 27 Tries: Yaha 2, Kasiano, May, Davies Goals: Tomkins 3 Drop-goals: Tomkins Featherstone (10) 14 Tries: Pickersgill, Leilua 2 Goals: Hall

Super League side Catalans Dragons survived a major scare to see off Featherstone Rovers to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Tries from Brandon Pickersgill and Joey Leilua put the Championship leaders 10-0 up inside seven minutes.

A double from Fouad Yaha reduced the gap before half-time only for Leilua to put Rovers back in charge.

But tries from Sam Kasiano, Tyrone May and Tom Davies finally broke Rovers' resistance as Dragons avoided an upset.

More to follow.

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, May, Drinkwater, Dudson, Da Costa, Napa, Chan, Jullien, Garcia

Interchanges: McMeeken, Goudemand, Rougé, Kasiano

Featherstone: Pickersgill, Briscoe, Leilua, Hall, Gale, Smith, Jacks, Cooper, Wildie, Lockwood, Ferres, Hardcastle, Moors

Interchanges: Bussey, Davies, Field, Cuthbertson

Referee: A. Moore.