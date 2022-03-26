Challenge Cup: Catalans Dragons 27-14 Featherstone Rovers - Super League side avoid major upset against Rovers
|Betfred Challenge Cup
|Catalans (8) 27
|Tries: Yaha 2, Kasiano, May, Davies Goals: Tomkins 3 Drop-goals: Tomkins
|Featherstone (10) 14
|Tries: Pickersgill, Leilua 2 Goals: Hall
Super League side Catalans Dragons survived a major scare to see off Featherstone Rovers to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
Tries from Brandon Pickersgill and Joey Leilua put the Championship leaders 10-0 up inside seven minutes.
A double from Fouad Yaha reduced the gap before half-time only for Leilua to put Rovers back in charge.
But tries from Sam Kasiano, Tyrone May and Tom Davies finally broke Rovers' resistance as Dragons avoided an upset.
Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, May, Drinkwater, Dudson, Da Costa, Napa, Chan, Jullien, Garcia
Interchanges: McMeeken, Goudemand, Rougé, Kasiano
Featherstone: Pickersgill, Briscoe, Leilua, Hall, Gale, Smith, Jacks, Cooper, Wildie, Lockwood, Ferres, Hardcastle, Moors
Interchanges: Bussey, Davies, Field, Cuthbertson
Referee: A. Moore.