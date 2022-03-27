Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Corey Hall grabbed the decisive try as Wakefield edged out Warrington

Betfred Challenge Cup Warrington (12) 12 Tries: Wrench, Thewlis Goals: Widdop 2 Wakefield (6) 16 Tries: Murphy, Lyne, Hall Goals: Lino 2

Wakefield reached the Challenge Cup quarter-finals by coming from behind to edge out Warrington in a tense clash.

Trinity trailed after early tries by Connor Wrench and Josh Thewlis put Warrington 12-0 up.

But Lewis Murphy replied and Reece Lyne and Corey Hall went over in the second half to seal Trinity's first Challenge Cup win at Warrington since 1963.

Wakefield's victory sets up a home tie against Wigan in the quarter-finals in a fortnight's time.

Warrington controlled the opening stages and gained their reward with back-to-back tries from distance as Wrench dived over in the corner before Danny Walker set up Thewlis for the second.

But the visitors responded and, although a push for the line foundered through Lyne's knock-on, Max Jowitt and Hall combined to send Murphy over and make it 12-6 at half-time.

Wakefield continued to look dangerous in attack and levelled the tie as Liam Kay found Lyne, who sped in from 25 yards out.

Two minutes later, Hall collected Jowitt's pass to cross for the decisive try and, although Mason Lino missed a difficult conversion, it made no difference as Trinity held on to repeat last week's league success at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warrington: Thewlis; Charnley, Mata'utia, King, Wrench; Widdop, Williams; Mulhern, Walker, Cooper, Currie, Robson, Holmes.

Interchanges: Philbin, D Clark, Davis, Magoulias.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kay, Lyne, Hall, Murphy; Miller, Lino; Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther.

Interchanges: Battye, Whitbread, Batchelor, Aydin.

Referee: Jack Smith (RFL).