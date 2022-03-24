Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jamie Jones-Buchanan (left) took charge of Leeds Rhinos on Monday

Betfred Challenge Cup: Leeds v Castleford Venue: Headingley Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer BBC Sport and app, radio commentary from BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds Rhinos' Challenge Cup date with Castleford Tigers is an opportunity to embrace a different focus on the back of the upheaval of the past week, says interim boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Preparations have been turned upside down following Richard Agar's decision to step down as head coach on Monday.

Jones-Buchanan, 40, has taken over a side with just one win from six matches in the Super League so far.

"There's always a massive priority to be successful," Jones-Buchanan said.

"It provides opportunity, it provides revivals, a distraction from what the league form looks like.

"If there's ever a time where we wanted a different focus, then it's in the Challenge Cup this week.

"It's about us and the external stuff outside the bubble needs to take a back seat."

Defeats by Hull, and then Salford having conceded three late tries, prompted Agar to make the decision to step aside at Headingley.

As an assistant, Jones-Buchanan has already been around the squad and gauged the dynamic. He hopes his emotional, upbeat approach to coaching his boyhood club can provide the spark for a turnaround.

"I just want performance to be better than where it's been," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "If you look at the roster and the DNA of Leeds, it's not where we want to be.

"I'm looking forward to have the chance to put a smile on people's faces."

Tigers to pounce on wounded prey?

Lee Radford is yet to see Castleford hit their best form, or put out a full squad

From Castleford boss Lee Radford there is compassion and sympathy for Agar, who coached him during his playing career.

However, the Tigers are in a similar boat to Leeds form-wise following Radford's off-season arrival, with just one win from the opening six league matches, despite some tight losses.

The potential return of some key figures in the coming weeks such as Niall Evalds, Nathan Massey and Adam Milner has lifted the former Hull boss' spirits going into a key tie.

"It's the old cliche, you usually see a team get a result when they make a change," Radford said.

"I genuinely don't know the ins and outs of what's going on internally there, so it's difficult to comment on that.

"But what I can comment on is us, the way we've prepared, they've been fantastic and it was good to have some numbers on the field."

Cas were finalists in the Challenge Cup last season, their second appearance during Ackworth-born Daryl Powell's reign at his boyhood team.

Radford knows just what a catalyst winning the cup can be, having lifted the trophy as a player at Bradford and then as a coach back-to-back with Hull FC.

"I'm pretty sure that form will come in the Super League, but a cup run is a cup run," he added.

"There are only two trophies available each season and without speaking out of turn it's the most achievable for any club as it's four games.

"For Castleford they were there last year, and tasted the disappointment so hopefully the lads who were there can thrive and the new blokes, some of whom have been to cup finals, I'm sure will be champing at the bit to get back there."