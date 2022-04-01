Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Roby became only the fifth St Helens player to total 500 appearances for the club

Betfred Super League Leeds 0 St Helens (8) 26 Tries: Makinson 2, Hurrell, Dodd, Lomax Goals: Percival 3

Super League champions St Helens put their first defeat of the season at new boys Toulouse behind them at Headingley as they ran in five tries to win ultimately in some comfort at Leeds.

The Rhinos have now lost all their five home games this season - their worst start to a campaign since 1898.

Leeds put in a game effort, as they limited Saints to two first-half tries from Konrad Hurrell and Tommy Makinson.

But Saints then ran in three more from Makinson, Lewis Dodd and Jonny Lomax.

In their first Super League game since the shock of losing their 100% record at French newcomers Toulouse, Saints' 10th straight win over Leeds took them back above Wigan to the top of the table.

The Rhinos, still under the caretaker charge of club legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan as they look for a new head coach, have now won just once in seven games this season.

More to follow.

Leeds: Walker; Handley, Broadbent, Briscoe, Tindall; Austin, Sutcliffe; Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Smith.

Interchanges: O'Connor, Gannon, Donaldson, Mustapha.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Pa'asi, Roby, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, Wingfield, Norman, Royle.

Referee: James Child