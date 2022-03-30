Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cardiff Demons celebrate after winning the 2021 Women's Super League South Grand Final

Cardiff Arms Park will host the 2022 Women's Super League South Grand Final on Sunday, 28 August.

Cardiff Demons are the holders of the trophy after beating The Army 30-26 in 2021.

Demons are among seven sides that will play seven rounds of fixtures ahead of play-off semi-finals and Grand Final.

"Women's Rugby League goes from strength to strength" RFL Head of Growth and Wales Women's Head Coach Thomas Brindle said.

"The expansion of the Women's Super League South, and nationwide in 2022 we will have more women and girls than ever playing the game."