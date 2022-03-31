Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

League 1 is an 11 team third tier rugby league competition

Cornwall will be hoping to secure silverware in their first ever professional rugby league match on Saturday.

Neil Kelly's side will be making their debut in League 1 away to North Wales Crusaders in Colwyn Bay.

As well as league points, the team will also be competing for the Celtic Shield.

The two sides, along with fellow League 1 club West Wales Raiders, will be competing for the trophy.

Saturday's winners at Eirias Park will receive the shield, which will be in their possession until they next play another of the Celtic sides.

"The Celtic Shield is a fantastic initiative between the Celtic clubs of the Rugby Football League," Cornwall RLFC president Eric Perez said.

"This new challenge shield will help to create a rivalry and camaraderie between the three clubs."

Crusaders withstood a late fightback at Rochdale Hornets to win in their opening game of the season 36-34.

Cornwall, formed in November 2021, were without a game in the opening round of the season.