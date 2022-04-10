Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jai Field opened the scoring for Wigan with the first of his three tries

Betfred Challenge Cup Wakefield (6) 6 Try: Murphy Goal: Jowitt Wigan (12) 36 Tries: Field 3, Havard, Hardaker, Farrell Goals: Hardaker 6

Jai Field scored a hat-trick as Wigan overcame a spirited Wakefield to set up a Challenge Cup semi-final with holders St Helens.

Trinity dominated early on but Wigan went ahead when Field raced clear.

Lewis Murphy replied with a stunning diving effort but Ethan Havard crashed over to give Warriors a half-time lead.

Wigan eased clear after the break as Field scored at either end of the half on top of tries from Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell.

In the other semi-final Huddersfield Giants will play Hull KR. Both ties will take place at Elland Road, Leeds, on 7 May as part of a triple header with the women's Challenge Cup final.

Record 19-time cup winners Wigan, who have been beaten just once in all competitions so far this season, absorbed long spells of pressure from the hosts in the first half, with Mason Lino particularly impressive for Trinity with his kicking game.

Winger Murphy, making just his third appearance after coming in for the injured Tom Johnstone, went close to putting Trinity ahead with a diving effort. Slow-motion replays, however, showed he was forced into touch by Hardaker.

A minute late, Field was put through by Farrell for Wigan's opening try.

Murphy then showcased what he is capable of at both ends of the field, producing a try-saving tackle in one corner before going on to touch down with a leaping effort of his own just a minute later.

A Hardaker break before some evasive work from captain Thomas Leuluai set Havard up for Wigan's second score, which Field added to immediately after the break.

Bevan French, starting his first game of the season, helped set Wigan up for their fourth score, with John Bateman finding Hardaker to finish.

Farrell put the result beyond doubt with 10 minutes remaining before Field completed his treble with seconds left.

Challenge Cup semi-final draw

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Both ties to be played at Elland Road, Leeds, on Saturday, 7 May.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Kay, Lyne, Hall, Murphy, Gaskell, Lino, Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Pitts, Ashurst, Batchelor.

Interchanges: Whitbread, Bowes, Battye, Crowther.

Wigan: Field, Thornley, Hardaker, Bibby, French, Cust, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Partington, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Byrne, Havard, Shorrocks

Referee: J Child.