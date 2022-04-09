Jai Field (left) and Bevan French featured in the same Wigan side for the first time this season against Hull FC last week following the latter's recovery from a 10-month injury lay off

Betfred Challenge Cup: Wakefield v Wigan Venue: Be Well Support Stadium Date: Sunday, 10 April Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app, listen on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Manchester, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Wigan could "blow the game to bits" with a tactical revolution featuring their turbo twins Jai Field and Bevan French, according to former England half-back Kevin Brown.

World Cup finalist Brown believes a brand new double full-back system would bring out the best of the two speedsters and change the way the game is played.

Both are likely to feature in Sunday's Challenge Cup quarter-final at Wakefield Trinity (14:30 BST), which will be shown live on BBC Two.

It is unlikely that Wigan coach Matty Peet would make such a dramatic change for such a big game, especially as French has only recently returned to action after a lengthy stay in Australia on compassionate grounds.

But former Wigan, Huddersfield, Widnes, Warrington and Salford half-back Brown, who will be part of the BBC TV team, told this week's 5 Live Rugby League podcast: "He's (Wigan coach Matty Peat) got a few headaches with Bevan French and Jai Field, but he could potentially change the way the game is played.

"He could change the game and blow it to bits."

Brown introduced his idea for double full-backs two years ago on a 5 Live Rugby League podcast. But he believes his idea would be ideal in bringing out the best of Field and French when they are both on the pitch.

"I just think Bevan French is wasted on the wing," said Brown. "And I don't think either of them are half-backs, but they're both potentially the best full-back in the league, on their day.

"If you could get something like that going as a partnership, I think it would be frightening."

Brown's idea would be to play both men in the full-back role, on either side of the pitch, whenever Wigan find themselves in attack.

That would double the potential for them to join the attack on either side of the field.

"You could put Bevan on the wing in defence. Then in attack, as soon as you come over the halfway line, drop your loose forward out and everyone goes a bit wider," said Brown.

"And instead of Jai Field running all over and trying to create numbers, you've two men who've got blistering pace.

"Let me tell you, having played against them, every time they get the ball it's panic.

"I don't know whether he (Peet) will do that, but it's something I've thought about looking at the game."

Johnstone key in 'huge' game for Wakefield

Wakefield wing Tom Johnstone has scored seven Super League tries this season

Meanwhile Brown, who will be in the commentary box on Sunday, believes Wakefield have a real chance of claiming a Challenge Cup semi-final berth, in spite of Wigan's strike power.

And he points to Trinity's own flyer as a source of inspiration.

"If Tom Johnstone can shake off an injury cloud hanging over him and get on, he'll light that pitch up," added Brown, a veteran of four Challenge Cup finals with four different clubs.

"The way they dismantled Warrington twice, and I watched some of the first-half tries against Salford, some of the tries they are scoring, and the way Wakefield are playing, Willie Poching has got this team right where they need to be.

"This is huge for Wakefield. If Wakefield can make the semi-finals, then who knows?

"Wigan and St Helens have struggled the last few years at Wakefield. It's a really tough place to go. It's different. It's old school and the fans are right on top of you. And they'll be expectant too.

"Wigan are a good side, but they're beatable and I think the way Wakefield are playing, they'll fancy it."