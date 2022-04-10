Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens won the Women's Challenge Cup and Super League double las season

Women's Challenge Cup holders St Helens will face the winner of Sunday's tie between Featherstone Rovers and Wigan Warriors in the semi-final.

Saints got past Huddersfield 24-0 to confirm their place in the last four.

Meanwhile, last year's beaten finalists York thrashed Oulton 92-2 to set up a semi-final meeting with Leeds, who beat Warrington 40-0 in their quarter-final.

Tara Stanley scored four tries for York against the only non-Super League side left in the competition.

Both semi-finals will take place at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium on 24 April and will be available to watch on the red button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The final of the competition will be at Elland Road and is part of a triple-header which includes the two men's semi-finals on 7 May.