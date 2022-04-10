Cornwall were formed last year and began recruiting players just a few months ago

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer says he was impressed with Cornwall's first home game.

Almost 1,500 fans attended Penryn's Memorial Ground to see the first professional rugby league game played in the county as the hosts lost 60-14 to Midlands Hurricanes in League One.

The loss came a week after a 62-22 defeat at North Wales Crusaders in their first-ever match.

"It's a fabulous start," Rimmer told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It was tough on the field, and we can't get away from the fact that it was always going to be that, but the crowd are accepting of that and that gives you a really good foundation I think.

"If you can put a crowd in like this week in, week out, this club will grow, there's no two ways about it."

The Choughs trailed 40-0 at half-time before Harry Aaronson, and on-loan Wigan Warriors player Adam Jones and Sam Snell got second-half tries for the hosts.

"It's the same story as last week," head coach Neil Kelly said.

"We've done well in parts, but not done well long enough to restrict the scoreline and make a game of it."

A sizeable crowd came to Penryn's Memorial Ground to watch Cornwall's home debut

Cornwall did not have any pre-season games and have a number of players who have not played rugby league professionally before.

"It's a bit more of a challenge for the Cornish boys," added Kelly.

"I'm trying to be realistic, there is a bit of a challenge for them to get the skills as quickly as possible and get up to speed as quickly as possible because at the moment, on the showing of the first half, I'm thinking that one or two of them, are probably disappointed with their own performances."

He added: "We've not had a long pre-season, in many ways these games are almost like pre-season games for us, but I'm throwing all these things up and it's all really an excuse.

"I think we should be doing better in some areas of the game and we're probably paying a big price for individuals coming up short in those instances where we need them to come forward.

"If we don't start to make those improvements then we're going to be in this changing room saying these same things after every week.

"But they're a great bunch of lads and I've every confidence that they do want to improve, nobody's deserting them, and we'll stick by them as long as they do their part and show that development over a period of time."