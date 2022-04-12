Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Turner scored his 100th Super League try earlier this season

Castleford Tigers centre Jordan Turner could miss the rest of the Super League season with a shoulder injury, head coach Lee Radford says.

The 33-year-old picked up the injury in last week's Challenge Cup defeat by Hull KR and now faces a long lay-off in recovery.

Turner has been a key part of the Tigers side since joining last season, scoring 19 tries in 28 games.

"It's not looking good," Radford told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's going to see the second specialist on Friday, it's going to be a long-term one and he'll need an operation.

"We'll know more probably next Friday, we'll have confirmation then."

Turner's arrival following release by Huddersfield last term was seen as a bargain pick-up by the Tigers, as he helped the club to Wembley in the Challenge Cup and proved a prolific wing option.

The former Hull, St Helens, Salford and Canberra Raiders player also offers further utility value in the halves and at loose-forward if required.

He passed 100 Super League tries in the defeat by Rovers earlier this season, having played 360 games in England.

"It's massive, he was in good form leading into the game and he was last year's player of the season," Radford added.

"It'll be a massive blow for us and the team moving forward."