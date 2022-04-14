Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tui Lolohea had a chance to win it for the Giants but failed to convert Innes Senior's try after the hooter had gone for full-time

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 20 Tries: Sutcliffe, Martin, Gannon Goals: Martin 4 Huddersfield (4) 20 Tries: McGillvary, Leutele, Yates, Senior Goals: Lolohea 2

Huddersfield Giants produced a stunning comeback to draw at lowly Leeds Rhinos.

Jermaine McGillvary gave the Giants the lead before Liam Sutcliffe and Rhyse Martin touched down for the hosts.

Ricky Leutele brought the visitors within four but Morgan Gannon's converted try helped Leeds re-establish a 10-point lead.

That looked to be it but Luke Yates and Innes Senior scored in the final two minutes to improbably send the game to golden point extra-time.

Neither side could find what would have been a match-winning drop-goal, meaning that, for the first time this season, a Super League match ended in a tie.

More to follow.

Leeds: Walker, Handley, Mellor, Briscoe, Tindall, Sutcliffe, Austin, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Smith.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Gannon, Tetevano, Donaldson.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary, Cogger, Fages, Hill, Levi, Trout, McQueen, Jones, Yates.

Interchanges: English, Greenwood, Wilson, Golding.