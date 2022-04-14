Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

BBC Sport at the Be Well Support Stadium

By Matt Newsum

Mahe Fonua's try got the ball rolling for Castleford

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 4 Try: Kay Castleford (14) 34 Tries: Fonua, Matagi, Edwards, McShane, Eden Goals: O'Brien 7

Castleford Tigers made it 17 straight derby wins with a thrashing of an off-colour Wakefield Trinity in a West Yorkshire encounter.

The Tigers built a 14-0 half-time lead with tries from Mahe Fonua and Suaia Matagi, as Trinity failed to get out of the blocks at all.

Kenny Edwards, Paul McShane and Greg Eden, for his 100th Tigers try, added the gloss to a dominant performance.

Liam Kay's score ensured Wakefield avoided a nilling on home turf.

Both sides came into this derby on the back of Challenge Cup defeats but it was Trinity who had made the better start to the Super League campaign after a tricky start, winning their past three games.

Yet they began and finished sluggishly and were punished by a Tigers side smarting from their meek exit by Hull KR last time out, as Liam Watts and ex-Wakefield forward Joe Westerman took the game to their hosts brutally.

Fonua took a tip-on bounce pass to crash through and score, while Matagi used his raw power to blast over from short range.

Cas turned on the style in the second-half with total ascendancy, particularly when Kenny Edwards stepped his way over brilliantly, although McShane's try was a gift from sloppy play at the back.

Eden's score was from a perfect rainbow pass to the left, as was Kay's score from Mason Lino's floater to the right for Trinity, one rare moment of quality on an otherwise tough night for Willie Poching's team.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kay, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone; Gaskell, Lino; Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther

Interchanges: Bowes, Whitbread, Adebiyi, Battye

Castleford: Evalds; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Eden; Trueman, O'Brien; Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Milner, Westerman

Interchanges: Massey, Sutcliffe, Smith, Matagi

Referee: Chris Kendall