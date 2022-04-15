Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Castleford hope to benefit from Wakefield Council's rugby league resilience fund in their plans

Castleford Tigers are to submit plans to redevelop their existing ground on Wheldon Road, with the planned 'Junction 32' development repurposed for commercial opportunities.

In turn, Highgrove Group, who own the plot just off the M62, will provide funding for the revamp.

The club hope to receive a £2m grant from Wakefield Council as part of their rugby league resilience fund. external-link

Among the developments would be a new main stand at Castleford.

Within this new-build, office space, a new gymnasium, medical and physiotherapy facilities and four changing rooms would be incorporated, as would supporter kiosks for refreshments.

Improvements would be made to the other three stands; the Railway End, the Princess Street Stand and the Wheldon Road End.

"There has long been a need for serious investment into the fabric of Wheldon Road," managing director Mark Grattan said.

"We spend large sums each year on maintenance, but this is really just applying a sticking plaster. What the stadium needs is a full revamp, befitting of our status as a Super League club.

"Following Wakefield Council's announcement regarding their rugby league resilience fund, and Wakefield Trinity's recent successful planning approval, we have been working closely with Highgrove Group to secure the additional funds necessary to make Wheldon Road fit for the future."