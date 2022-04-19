Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Qareqare scored a try 44 seconds after coming on for his Super League debut last season

Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qareqare has signed a two-year contract extension.

The Fiji-born 18-year-old scored on his debut for the Tigers against Hull FC last season.

He made his first appearance of this campaign in Monday's derby win over struggling Leeds Rhinos.

"With his athleticism and age, I think there is real scope to develop Jason as a player, and we are very excited to do that," head coach Lee Radford said.

Qareqare will now be with Castleford until at least the end of the 2024 season.