Jason Qareqare: Castleford Tigers winger signs contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qareqare has signed a two-year contract extension.
The Fiji-born 18-year-old scored on his debut for the Tigers against Hull FC last season.
He made his first appearance of this campaign in Monday's derby win over struggling Leeds Rhinos.
"With his athleticism and age, I think there is real scope to develop Jason as a player, and we are very excited to do that," head coach Lee Radford said.
Qareqare will now be with Castleford until at least the end of the 2024 season.
- Are footballers paid too much? Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio discuss the controversial wages of professional footballers
- A terrible moment in sporting history: This is the full story of the tragic Hillsborough disaster