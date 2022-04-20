Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Smith has confirmed he will step down as head coach of Hull KR at the end of the current Super League season.

The 55-year-old Australian has been with the Robins since 2019, and took the club to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final in the 2021 season.

Smith's three-year deal will expire at the end of the current campaign, with Rovers into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup and sixth in the league.

He has however stated he will not be returning to former club Leeds.

