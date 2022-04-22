Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Derrell Olpherts bagged two of Castleford's six tries against the reigning champions

Betfred Super League Castleford (14) 30 Tries: Olpherts 2, Qareqare, Trueman, Westerman, Fonua Goals: McShane 3 St Helens (0) 10 Tries: Sambou, Bell Goals: Martyn

Leaders St Helens slipped to their second defeat of the season as a much changed young team of seven debutants shipped six tries at Castleford.

Cas led 14-0 at the break after teenage winger Jason Qareqare's first-minute touchline score was followed by tries for Derrell Olpherts and Jake Trueman.

Olpherts, Joe Westerman and Mahe Fonua added three more after the break.

But the Saints stand-ins showed a lot of heart and were cheered by quickfire tries for Jumah Sambou and James Bell.

This was only Cas's 10th win in 58 Super League meetings between the two sides - but it was their second in a row.

It looked on the cards from the moment that hot Fijian prospect Qareqare galloped down the left touchline to score a brilliant try after only 25 seconds - and bring back memories of the early try he scored on his Cas debut against Hull last June, also with his first touch.

After Gareth O'Brien again failed to add the extras to Olpherts' first try, Paul McShane successfully took over kicking duties when the third try came five minutes from half-time, created for Trueman by centre Jake Mamo's searing break.

Olpherts scored again on 49 minutes but McShane this time failed from the tee - and Saints suddenly threatened to make a game of it.

Sambou, a product of Woolston Golds amateur clubs, marked his debut with a fine finish in the corner before former Toulouse and Leigh forward Bell added a quick second and Shay Martin's conversion made it 18-10.

But Cas closed the door when McShane set up a match-clinching 69th-minute try for Westerman before Fonua wrapped it up eight minutes from time.

Both teams are back in action next Friday night when Saints entertain Salford, while Cas must cross the Channel to face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Castleford: Clare; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Qareqare; Trueman, O'Brien; Griffin, McShane, Watts, Lawler, Edwards, Westerman.

Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Martin.

St Helens: Bennison; Sambou, Simm, Hill, Martyn; Davies, Moss; Amor, Lussick, Norman, Royle, Bell, Wingfield.

Interchanges: Baxter, Pemberton, Delaney, Buckley.

Referee: Jack Smith.