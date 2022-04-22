Leeds and Toulouse were meeting for only the third time - and the first time in Super League

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 25 Tries: Dwyer 2, Donaldson, Briscoe Goals: Martin 4 Drop-goal: Leeming Toulouse (6) 14 Tries: Marcon, Russell, Vaivai Goal: Gigot

Leeds Rhinos won for only the second time in Super League this season as they outscored Toulouse four tries to three in the battle of the bottom two.

Brad Dwyer scored two of their tries, while James Donaldson and Tom Briscoe also crossed the whitewash.

Toulouse trailed 12-6 at the break despite a converted try by Paul Marcon.

The promoted French side scored two more tries after the turn-round from Matty Russell and Junior Vaivai - but it was not enough.

And they are now the only side in Super League with only a single victory to their name this campaign.

This was Leeds' first game since the appointment of Rohan Smith as their new coach, but caretaker boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan picked the team - and enjoyed his first win since stepping up to take over when Richard Agar departed.

Things did not start well for Jones-Buchanan when the visitors took the lead with their first real attack as Tony Gigot's high kick picked out Marcon.

Gigot added the extras but Leeds were level by the half-hour mark when Rhyse Martin converted after Dwyer's ball from dummy half found Donaldson.

Dwyer then scored himself when he dummied his own way through and Martin's conversion made it 12-6 at the break.

Leeds extended their advantage when Briscoe dived over under pressure in the corner 10 minutes into the second half. Martin missed the conversion but Dwyer's penalty made it 18-6 before Kruise Leeming's drop goal crucially nudged the Rhinos three scores clear.

Toulouse scored again when Russell went over in the corner but Gigot failed to add the extras and when Dwyer ran in for his second try of the evening, Martin's conversion made it 25-10 before Vaivai made the most of some late pressure to add a consolation.

Leeds: Sutcliffe; Handley, Broadbent, Simpson, Briscoe; Leeming, Sinfield; Oledzki, Dwyer, Prior, Martin, Gannon, Smith.

Interchanges: Thompson, Donaldson, Mustapha, O'Connor.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Marcon, Hankinson, Vaivai, Russell; Gigot, Marion; Navarrete, Cunningham, Sangare, Stefani, Dixon, Bretherton.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Springer, Pezet, Hansen.

Referee: Tom Grant.