Lachlan Coote scored a try and helped create others in an impressive display for Rovers

Betfred Super League Hull KR (16) 32 Tries: Linnett 2, Coote, Kenny-Dowall, Ryan 2, Hall Goals: Coote 2 Wakefield (0) 10 Tries: Miller, Murphy Goals: Lino

Lachlan Coote helped Hull KR to a sixth straight win, their best run since 2009, with victory over Wakefield.

Rovers took advantage of the wind and a dominant left-edge to move to an 16-0 half-time lead, with Kane Linnett, Coote and Shaun Kenny-Dowall scoring.

Ethan Ryan added to the lead after the break with a double, but Jacob Miller responded with Trinity's first try.

Lewis Murphy reduced arrears further but Ryan Hall and Linnett scores put the game beyond doubt for the Robins.

After an eventful week which saw boss Tony Smith confirm his end-of-season exit on the back of a gruelling Easter period, Rovers put all their off-field dramas behind them with a comprehensive display.

By contrast, Wakefield have slipped brutally since their Challenge Cup exit by Wigan, with heavy defeats by Castleford and Wigan before today's loss in East Hull.

The hosts took the game by the scruff of the neck, with full-back Coote chiming in brilliantly on the left to combine with former North Queensland team-mate Linnett for the opener.

Kenny-Dowall turned provider for Coote with an offload and then scored himself as Rowan Milnes provided the assist.

Murphy was denied a score by some stern Rovers defence in the opening period as Trinity finished the half on the front foot, but that optimism was swiftly punctured when Ryan twice scored in the second period.

Miller's try from a Ryan error provided some respite, as did another spectacular touchdown from the emerging Murphy, but Hall's score out wide and another blast through from Linnett saw Wakefield's wind swept from their sails.

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Abdull; Storton, Litten, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Vete, Sims, Keinhorst, Richards

Wakefield: Jowitt; Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone; Miller, Lino; Tanginoa, Walker, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor

Interchanges: Kay, Aydin, Battye, Crowther

Referee: L. Moore.