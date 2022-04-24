Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jai Field scored the first and last tries of the game as Wigan beat Salford

Betfred Super League Wigan (24) 30 Tries: Field 2, Ellis, Farrell, Smith Goals: Smith 5 Salford (12) 24 Tries: Vuniyayawa, Costello, Gerrard, Sio Goals: Brierley 4

Jai Field scored a stunning late length-of-the-field try to earn Wigan a 30-24 victory over Salford in a pulsating Super League encounter.

Field gathered a Morgan Escare drop-goal attempt in front of his own posts and raced through the Salford defence.

The Wigan full-back had opened the scoring before tries from Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell and Harry Smith earned Warriors a 24-12 half-time lead.

Alex Gerrard and Ken Sio went over to level the scores before Field won it.

Wigan's sixth successive home league victory of the season drew them level on points with St Helens at the top of the table, but they made hard work of it after seemingly being in control at the break.

Field gave Warriors the perfect start when he raced clear from halfway but Salford, who have now lost five successive games in league and cup, hit back to lead.

First, King Vuniyayawa powered over from close range before Matty Costello scored following a fine line break and offload from Ryan Brierley on his 250th career appearance.

Wigan responded with three unanswered tries as Ellis strolled over for his first career score before Liam Farrell cut back inside to breach the Salford defence and Harry Smith raced through from 20 yards.

Warriors could have extended their lead after the break when a Field kick bounced away from Bevan French in-goal but instead they were hit by a Salford fightback.

Gerrard cut the Red Devils' deficit when he grounded Brodie Croft's neat grubber kick and Sio then intercepted Field's pass deep inside his own half to race away.

Wigan camped inside the Salford half in the final quarter of the game and twice wasted gilt-edged chances to score, only for Field to spare their blushes with his spectacular solo effort.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was one of those games, with the way it was going, I thought it might not be for us today.

"The energy Salford brought, particularly at the start of the second half, was a credit to where they're heading as a group and their commitment to one another.

"I feel like a fan at times when I watch Jai Field, someone who has got that constant threat and who puts himself in the picture and is constantly scheming around the ball, and his anticipation is fantastic.

"He works hard for those opportunities and then he has the wheels to take them.

"The whole back three brings a threat and that inspires the other lads to be energetic in defence."

Salford head coach Paul Rowley told BBC Radio Manchester:

"There were a few damaging moments for us, one was towards the end of the first half when Wigan had 10 or 11 sets with the ball and took a lot of petrol out of our tank.

"We looked dangerous with the ball throughout the game and I felt quite confident.

"The effort and commitment was there as always and a fair bit of ability today.

"Jai Field's pace is extraordinary but we've got a fair bit of personnel with a fair bit of know-how missing who I am convinced would have dealt with it differently."

Wigan: Field, French, Thornley, Bibby, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Partington, Havard, Shorrocks.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Costello, Williams; Atkin, Croft; Burke, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Addy, Watkins, Taylor.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Gerrard, Escare, Luckley.

Referee: M. Griffiths.

