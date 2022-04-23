Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Thewlis' hat-trick from full-back helped Wire to a big win

Betfred Super League Warrington (18) 32 Tries: Thewlis 3, King, Wrench, Currie Goals: Dean 4 Huddersfield (4) 10 Tries: I. Senior, Yates Goal: Russell

Josh Thewlis scored a hat-trick as Warrington outplayed Huddersfield with an impressive home performance in Super League against high-flying visitors.

Ian Watson's Giants were off-colour and slumped to back-to-back losses for the first time in 2022, with only Innes Senior and Luke Yates tries to cheer.

Thewlis scored his first two tries in the opening 40, along with a score from Toby King for Daryl Powell's side.

Wires' Connor Wrench, Thewlis and Ben Currie all crossed after the break.

Warrington's win was made all the more impressive by the makeshift nature of parts of the spine, with Peter Mata'utia pressed into service in the halves alongside Riley Dean.

With Thewlis deputising for Stefan Ratchford at full-back, only Daryl Clark remained from what would normally be Powell's first-choice base, but the stand-ins impressed.

Dean showed his passing range to tee up Thewlis and put the ball on a string with the boot for the same player and King.

Giants were hampered by ill-discipline, with playmaker Jack Cogger twice sin-binned, and their late industry for Yates' try was merely consolation.

Warrington: Thewlis; Charnley, Wrench, King, Ashton; Mata'utia, Dean; Mulhern, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis

Interchanges: Philbin, Bullock, Walker, Magoulias

Huddersfield: Lolohea; I. Senior, Leutele, Wardle, McGillvary; Russell, Cogger; Wilson, Levi, Hill, McQueen, Jones, Yates

Interchanges: Lawrence, Ashworth, Greenwood, Golding

Referee: R. Hicks.