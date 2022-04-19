Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rohan Smith led Norths Devils to the Queensland Cup last season

Leeds Rhinos have appointed Rohan Smith as their head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him with the club until the end of 2025.

The 40-year-old is the son of former Hull and Bradford coach Brian Smith and nephew of former Leeds boss Tony Smith.

Smith, who coached Bradford in 2016, joins the struggling Rhinos from Australian side Norths Devils.

"The opportunity to be a head coach in Super League is something I have always aspired to do," he said. external-link

"As a development-minded coach, when I look back on my career the clubs that I have enjoyed working at most are those who develop their own and I know that is part of the Rhinos way."

Leeds have been without a head coach since Richard Agar stood down in March following their poor start to the season, with the Rhinos winning just once in their opening six Super League games.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has filled in as interim coach since Agar's exit, however Monday's defeat by Castleford left them second from bottom of the table and just a point above fellow strugglers Toulouse.

Smith's appointment comes after Hull KR announced that Tony Smith would leave his role as head coach of the Robins at the end of the season, amid links to a return to Leeds.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "At the outset I stated this was one of the most important appointments in our club's history.

"I would like to thank all our supporters and partners for their patience during this period but it was vital that we spoke to all interested parties both here in England and overseas.

"Through that process, Rohan Smith was an outstanding candidate for the role and I am personally delighted to have agreed the deal to bring him to Headingley."