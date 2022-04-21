Innes Senior: Huddersfield Giants outside back extends deal until 2024
Huddersfield Giants outside back Innes Senior has extended his contract until the end of the 2024 season.
The 21-year-old has been ever-present for the Giants in Super League this season.
Senior came through the club's academy alongside his twin brother Louis and made his debut aged 17.
"He has been exceptional this season and we're looking forward to seeing how he progresses," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.