Zak Hardaker helped Wigan to the 2020 Super League Grand Final during his time at the DW Stadium

England outside-back Zak Hardaker has left Wigan Warriors with immediate effect, to pursue a contract closer to his native Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old has played 80 games for Wigan since signing in 2019, following the expiry of a doping ban which had led to his release by Castleford.

Hardaker also represented Great Britain and was 2015 Super League Man of Steel.

"We wish him all the best for the future," said the club's executive director Kris Radlinski.

Wigan helped Hardaker through a driving ban which he received shortly after joining the club, and helped him rebuild his career after the doping charge which led him to miss Castleford's Super League Grand Final appearance in 2017.

However, the Pontefract-born player was recently stood down from the squad for the Good Friday derby with St Helens after coach Matt Peet said he "dipped below the standards" expected of a Wigan player.

He won the Super League with Leeds on three occasions, and the Challenge Cup twice following his move to Headingley from Featherstone in 2011.

"Zak Hardaker is a hugely talented player and is universally liked by team-mates and staff," Radlinski said.

"Everybody at Wigan Warriors has done everything they could to provide him with the platform he needed to shine at the highest level."

He added that all at Wigan were disappointed the player's time with the club "has had to end in this way".