Mike McMeeken has played in two Grand Finals, one for Castleford and one for Catalans

England international Mike McMeeken has signed a two-year contract extension at Super League side Catalans Dragons.

The 27-year-old helped the Dragons to their maiden Grand Final in 2021, and has scored 11 tries in 35 games since moving to southern France last year.

Basingstoke-born McMeeken made his professional debut at London Broncos before joining Castleford, where he was a Grand Final runner-up in 2017.

"Myself and my family are loving it over here," McMeeken said.

"I feel that the club is going in the right direction and I'm looking forward to seeing what the future brings."

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara, who has even used the back-rower as a prop in the absence of senior players this season, added: "Mike has been outstanding in every area for us since his arrival.

"He is a tremendous professional and is a perfect fit for our team and club. We are delighted he has agreed to a new deal and looking forward to seeing him continue his great form."