Jack Hughes led Warrington out at Hull but did not finish the game through injury

Warrington captain Jack Hughes will be out for about four months with a shoulder injury picked up in Easter Monday's defeat by Hull FC.

The 30-year-old back-rower was withdrawn and helped from the field early on in the loss.

Hughes has played eight games in 2022, missing the Wakefield Challenge Cup defeat through suspension.

He joined Warrington from Wigan Warriors in 2016 and has scored 26 tries in 169 games for the Wire.