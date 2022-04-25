Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Cogger and James Bell will miss their sides' respective Challenge Cup semi-finals on 7 May

Betfred Challenge Cup men's semi-finals Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-off: Wigan v St Helens: 14:30 BST, Huddersfield v Hull KR 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Two, 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

St Helens back-rower James Bell and Huddersfield half-back Jack Cogger will miss their Challenge Cup semi-finals, against Wigan and Hull KR respectively, through suspension.

Bell, 27, was banned for two games for a late hit on Gareth O'Brien in Friday's defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Cogger, 24, received a two-game penalty notice for other contrary behaviour in Saturday's loss to Warrington.

He was handed the ban for sliding in with the knees as Josh Thewlis scored.

Fellow Giants team-mates Tui Lolohea and Chris Hill have received one-game suspensions from the match review panel, for tripping and dangerous contact respectively.

Hull FC half-back Josh Reynolds has received a one-game penalty notice for intentionally standing on an opponent in Sunday's win over Catalans, whose captain Ben Garcia has escaped a ban despite a Grade A high tackle charge.