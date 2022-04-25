Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rohan Smith certainly has family pedigree as the son of Brian Smith and nephew of Tony at Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos could have picked a star coach in the making in Rohan Smith, says Wales and Bradford Bulls head coach John Kear.

Smith, the nephew of ex-Leeds boss Tony and son of Australian 'supercoach' Brian, has been appointed on a three-year deal to succeed Richard Agar.

While Smith's first-grade experience is limited, he did have a spell at the Bulls, where he impressed.

"Leeds could have done a left-fielder," Kear told the Super League Show.

"People who worked with him at the Bulls were very impressed with the appointment. They said Rohan was very meticulous in his preparation and very demanding.

"But also, as his uncle Tony, one of those coaches who is a team-first, players-first kind of man. He could be a very, very good left-fielder."

Among the names thrown into the mix before the appointment were National Rugby League premiership winning coaches in Paul Green and Shane Flanagan, plus former Leeds and Featherstone coach Ryan Carr.

Smith might not have the same CV as those coaches, but he has worked under some of the very best - including Roosters head coach Trent Robinson and ex-New Zealand Warriors and St Helens boss Daniel Anderson - and also had stints at Gold Coast Titans and Penrith Panthers.

The Bulls stint was hampered by off-the-field financial issues which led to the club's liquidation, forcing Smith to return to Australia earlier than expected.

His most recent job was in the Queensland Cup with Norths Devils where he won the 2021 Grand Final, but Kear is confident the tools are there for Smith to step up.

"It is a big job, but you've got to take a big job on with confidence," he added.

"He's certainly got the ability in my mind, and with the backing which he has got and a long term contract, Leeds could be on the verge of having some sunny days."