Ricky Leutele's try won the match for Giants

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 12 Tries: Lyne, Murphy Goals: Lino 2 Huddersfield (6) 14 Tries: McQueen, Yates, Leutele Goals: Russell

Huddersfield Giants fought back from behind to beat Wakefield Trinity.

Reece Lyne gave the home side the lead before Chris McQueen got the Giants on the scoreboard.

A superb try after the hooter from Lewis Murphy helped Trinity take a 12-6 lead into the break.

However, Luke Yates' score closed the gap after the break before Ricky Leutele dotted down from a Theo Fages' grubber kick as Giants claimed a first victory at Wakefield since 2015.

The victory moves Huddersfield up to fourth in Super League and gives them a timely boost going into next week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR.

Trinity remain third from bottom and now face a big game at bottom side Toulouse in their next outing on Sunday, 15 May.

They ended the first half with some momentum as Murphy finished off well after Lyne's kick into midfield caused panic in the Giants defence, and Jack Whitbread picked it up to feed the young winger.

However, Huddersfield lifted their efforts after the break and Yates touched down after the home side had twice been forced into goal-line dropouts.

Leutele grounded Fages' cute grubber kick to put Ian Watson's men into the lead for the first time in the 60th minute and Wakefield, who have now lost five in a row, never really looked like getting back in front.

Wakefield coach Willie Poching:

"We were in a pretty commanding position at half-time, not just on the scoreboard but how we were playing.

"We just didn't quite kick on in the second half which is disappointing. The second-half performance just wasn't good enough.

"It's a tough schedule at this time of year but that game was in our grasp and we let it go.

"Full credit to Huddersfield, who executed their plan better than we did."

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson:

"It was a big, big win for us, especially with some of the things that have gone, not only this week but today with having the flu in the camp and people pulling out.

"We had five players who were struggling and two were not expected to get through the warm-up. It's been chaotic but the boys showed an immense amount of character.

"Joe Greenwood wasn't expected to get through the warm-up but he was fantastic.

"It's a huge win. We said if we lost here again today, it could push us back down the table and separate us into that lower group whereas a win keeps us in touching distance of the top group where we want to be."

Wakefield: Jowitt, Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone, Miller, Lino, Tanginoa, Bowes, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts Batchelor.

Interchanges: Fifita, Whitbread, Kay, Crowther.

Huddersfield: Golding, Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, Wardle, Russell, Fages, Yates, McQueen, Ashworth, Wilson, Levi, English.

Interchanges: Lawrence, Greenwood, Jones, Trout.

Referee: T Grant.