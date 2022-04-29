Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Gannon, 18, goes over for his third Super League try of the season

Betfred Super League Leeds (6) 12 Tries: Prior, Gannon Goals: Martin 2 Hull KR (0) 0

Leeds secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they ended Hull KR's six-match winning run at Headingley.

Matt Prior's fourth-minute try and Rhyse Martin's goal gave a youthful Rhinos side a 6-0 half-time lead.

Rovers wasted numerous chances before Morgan Gannon's try and Martin's penalty stretched the lead to 12-0.

The Robins saw Albert Vete sin-binned for a high tackle before Leeds had a third try ruled out for Ash Handley.

A third win of the season moved the Rhinos up to a season-high ninth place and was a great send-off for interim coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan, with new head coach Rohan Smith expected to arrive next week.

Jones-Buchanan again had to juggle a squad depleted by injury and suspensions, fielding a young side which had never previously played together and missing Zak Hardaker who fell ill on Tuesday shortly after agreeing his Rhinos return.

But while the youngsters played with composure and maturity, the visitors were abject, as Tony Smith saw his team miss their chance to complete a perfect month of six wins against his former side.

The hosts struck the first blow when Blake Austin's grubber into the in-goal area ricocheted off the back-tracking Ben Crooks straight to the grateful Prior.

It was a fitting try for an error-strewn first half as Rovers wasted several good attacking positions with a string of penalties and poor passes, while Brad Dwyer was denied a second Leeds try by last-ditch defence.

Ryan Hall almost levelled things up just before the hooter, but Jack Sinfield, son of Rhinos legend Kevin, made a try-saving tackle in the corner.

The Robins' wastefulness continued into the second half, spurning a three-on-one overlap when Sam Woods threw a forward pass trying to find Hall.

And moments later the hosts made them pay when Kruise Leeming's deft grubber-kick bounced away from the skipper's chase, but into the path of Gannon to touch down.

Rovers were masters of their own downfall, but Leeds' spirit and endeavour also told, typified in the closing moments when Korbin Sims and Jimmy Keinhorst were both held up over the Rhinos line by defiant last-gasp defence.

Leeds: Oledzki, Dwyer, Prior, Donaldson, Gannon, Smith, Leeming, Austin, Tindall, Martin, Simpson, Handley, Broadbent.

Interchanges: Thompson, Mustapha, Sinfield, O'Connor.

Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Crooks, Wood, Hall, Milnes, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, King, Hadley, Storton, Minchella.

Interchanges: Sims, Keinhorst, Maher, Richards.

Sin-bin: Albert Vete (70)

Referee: J. Child.