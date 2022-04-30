Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Darnell McIntosh (left) and Connor Wynne both ran in hat-tricks in the nine-try triumph over Toulouse

Betfred Super League Hull FC (26) 48 Tries: McIntosh 3, Wynne 3, Lovadua, Balmforth, Evans Goals: Connor 6 Toulouse (6) 12 Tries: Vaivai, Marion Goals: Marion 2

Hull FC made it three straight wins since losing the Humberside derby over Easter as they ran in nine tries to hammer bottom club Toulouse.

Winger Darnell McIntosh, who went past 100 Super League tries, and centre Connor Wynne both claimed hat-tricks, while Jake Connor kicked six goals.

Joe Lovadua, Denive Balmforth and Kane Evans got their other three tries.

Junior Vaivai and Anthony Marion, who also kicked two goals, accounted for the Toulouse points.

The Black and Whites climb to fourth in Super League.

Hull FC: Connor; Shaul, Wynne, Tuimavave, McIntosh; Johnstone, Lovodua; Sao, Houghton, Evans, Ma'u, Lane, Fash.

Interchanges: Balmforth, Brown, Satae, Taylor.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Russell, Vaivai, Jussaume, Marcon; Marion, Cunningham; Navarrete, White, Puech, Stefani, Dixon, Bretherton.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Sangare, Springer, Hansen.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (RFL)