Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Blake Ferguson helped New South Wales to an Origin series victory over Queensland in 2019

Leigh have signed former Australia international and New South Wales State of Origin winger Blake Ferguson on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old had signed a deal to play rugby union with Japan's Green Rockets but was sacked before he could feature after a drug-related arrest. external-link

Ferguson was part of the Kangaroos' 2016 Four Nations win in England, and a 2019 Origin series winner.

"I have heard a lot of good things about the club," Ferguson said.

"It is no secret that this club has the aims to get back to Super League and I want to play my part in getting Leigh Centurions back there."

Ferguson will work with head coach Adrian Lam at the Centurions, who sit second in the Championship table, having previously been under his coaching with the Kangaroos.

He played 249 NRL games for the Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels, scoring 16 tries, and was Dally M winger of the year during the Roosters' 2018 premiership year.

"He's a great finisher and knows his way to the line," Lam said. "It's our job now to give him the ball. He's an explosive player that we need adding to our team and in every game, he gives 100 percent.

"He's the ultimate competitor, absolutely hates losing and he leaves nothing in the tank."