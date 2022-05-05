Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Simpson and Leeds were the 2021 winners of the Wheelchair Challenge Cup

Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final Venue: Allam Arena, Hull Date: Saturday, 25 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website.

BBC Sport will again show the final of the Wheelchair Challenge Cup at Hull's Allam Arena on Saturday, 25 June, with French side Catalans Dragons entering the competition for the first time.

The Dragons, who won the 13-a-side open age men's cup in 2018 for the first time, join Wigan Warriors and London Roosters as first-time entrants.

Holders Leeds beat Argonauts, Roosters' predecessors, in last year's final.

Halifax, North Wales and Warrington complete the line-up of teams.

It means BBC Sport will show all three finals - the men's on 28 May, women's on 7 May and now wheelchair on 25 June.

Finalists in the wheelchair competition will be decided at a Challenge Cup festival, to be staged again at Hull's Allam Arena on Saturday, 14 May, while there will also be a second-tier Trophy competition.

Dundee Dragons, Gravesend Dynamite, Mersey Storm, Sheffield Eagles and Woodland Warriors are the entrants for that competition.

"We are thrilled that the BBC will again cover the Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final - more fantastic exposure for the wheelchair game as we prepare for the World Cup later this year," England wheelchair rugby league general manager Martin Coyd said.

"The Wheelchair Super League has gone to another level this season with the involvement of the Wigan Warriors, a new focus for the game in the south in London Roosters, and Halifax Panthers claiming some notable results.

"We are also delighted to welcome Catalans Dragons to the competition for the first time. France's leading role in the development of Wheelchair Rugby League is a wonderful story for our sport to celebrate."