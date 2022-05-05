Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Will Odgers is set to make his debut against Hunslet on Sunday

Cornwall have signed West Wales Raiders back-row Will Odgers.

Odgers, 19, is a Wales youth international and has previously been in Huddersfield Giants' academy.

He has agreed a deal for the rest of the season at Cornwall, who are still searching for a maiden victory in their first League One season.

"At a time where we have suffered some injuries to our middles, his arrival is a welcome boost for the club and my squad," said Cornwall boss Neil Kelly.

"He came down to train with the lads earlier this week and we moved quickly to secure his services.

"Will fitted in with the group straight away and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do as a footballer."