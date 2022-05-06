Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jermaine McGillvary scored Huddersfield's third try early in the second half at Elland Road

Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final Huddersfield (12) 25 Tries: Jones, Senior, McGillvary, Trout Goals: Russell 4 Drop-goal: Fages Hull KR (0) 4 Tries: Kenny-Dowall

Huddersfield Giants reached their first Challenge Cup final since 2009 with a straightforward victory over Hull KR.

Josh Jones powered his way over to give the Giants a perfect start before Innes Senior ran the length of the field as they led 12-0 at the break.

Jermaine McGillvary extended their advantage with a brilliant solo score and Owen Trout sealed victory before Shaun Kenny-Dowall's late consolation.

Huddersfield will face Wigan, who beat St Helens, in the final on 28 May.

It is a second final in three years for Giants coach Ian Watson, whose Salford side were beaten by Leeds behind closed doors at Wembley in 2020, but a first for the club in 13 years since they were beaten by Warrington.

Hull KR were looking to reach the final to provide the perfect send off for coach Tony Smith, who last month announced he would be leaving at the end of the season.

Without star players including Lachlan Coote and Mikey Lewis, Smith gambled on the fitness of forward Kane Linnett, who was expected to be out for up to 12 weeks with a torn bicep sustained late last month.

However, it was a gamble that did not pay off and Linnett looked to be visibly struggling and had to be withdrawn in the first half.

There was no cohesion to Rovers' play, whereas Huddersfield put together a lovely move to take the lead when Theo Fages and Olly Russell combined brilliantly to give Jones the chance to charge over for his third try of the season.

And they soon extended their lead when Ricky Leutele caught Jordan Abdull's hanging kick near his own goal line and fed Senior, who raced away unchallenged to score.

Hull KR needed a fast start to the second half to claw their way back into it but instead it was Huddersfield who went further ahead through McGillvary.

The England winger had plenty of work to do when he received the ball near halfway but he showed terrific pace to weave past several defenders and score in the corner.

Russell added a penalty for Giants and Trout crashed over from close range before Fages put the West Yorkshire side out of sight with a drop-goal.

Rovers captain Kenny-Dowall span in a tackle to touch down with minutes left but by then it was already very much Huddersfield's day.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; McGillvary, Cudjoe, Leutele, Senior; Russell, Fages; Hill, Levi, Wilson, Jones, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Ikahihifo, Greenwood, Trout, Golding.

Hull KR: Dagger; Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Abdull; Storton, Parcell, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Litten, Sims, Keinhorst, Richards.

Referee: L. Moore.