Willie Peters has been announced as the new head coach of Hull Kingston Rovers for the 2023 season.

Peters will replace Tony Smith, who is leaving at the end of this campaign.

The Australian, 43, is currently assistant of NRL side Newcastle Knights, but he has signed a three-year deal at Craven Park taking him up to the end of the 2025 season.

Hull KR are currently sixth in Super League but lost to Huddersfield Giants in Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final.

More to follow.