Tyler Dupree started his career with Salford before moving to Leeds Rhinos' academy

Salford have signed Tyler Dupree from Championship side Widnes in a swap deal that sees fellow prop Josh Johnson move in the opposite direction.

Dupree, 22, has signed a contract with the Red Devils until the end of 2023.

He has also played for Featherstone, Batley, York City Knights and Oldham, scoring 14 tries in 34 appearances.

"Playing in Super League is what I've been working towards - I'm ready to work hard and make an impression," Dupree told the club website. external-link

Johnson, 27, meanwhile, leaves Salford after three years, having been part of the side that reached the club's first ever Grand Final in 2019 and the Challenge Cup final in 2020.

"He's been a very popular member of the team for several years and leaves with all our respect and continued friendship," said Salford head coach Paul Rowley.