Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Louis Collinson was named player of the match in Cornwall's loss at Hunslet last week

Cornwall RLFC have extended Louis Collinson's loan from Batley until the end of the season.

The Choughs have also agreed two-week loans with Hull Kingston Rovers' teenage half-back Adam Rusling and Dewsbury prop Jackson Walker.

Forward Collinson, 20, impressed against Rochdale and Hunslet.

"He has come into the side and has made that middle loose forward position his own," Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly said.

"That's not just for his running, which he does at pace - he is a difficult player to stop.

"He's also been impressive in defence, and we are really grateful to secure him for the remainder of the season.

"Louis has laid down the gauntlet to the other players in the middle to reach the standards he has set in the last two games. He is hungry to prove himself and he's burst on to our scene."

Adam Rusling has Super League experience with Castleford Tigers

Rusling, 18, moved to the Robins from Castleford over the winter, having made his Super League debut for the Tigers in a 70-18 loss to Salford last July.

"He is one of those young kids that is going to have a lot of responsibility thrown at him as I think we have been missing a recognised half-back at times this season," Kelly told the club website.

"Jackson comes highly recommended by Lee [Greenwood, Dewsbury coach] and as a middle, he adds strength to an area where we have been effective so far this season.

"However, the injuries we have suffered to middles have led to us not having enough players for those positions. You can never have enough middles and I think Jackson will be another player off the production line that is tough and can do a job in that area."