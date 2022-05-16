Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

York City Knights were convincing winners over Huddersfield on the opening weekend of Women's Super League

St Helens began their defence of the Women's Super League title with a 44-0 Group One demolition of rivals Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Fresh from retaining the Challenge Cup last weekend, the Saints were ruthless in their eight-try win, with England centre Amy Hardcastle scoring twice.

Chantelle Crowl was also among the scorers, as was Shona Hoyle on her debut, after signing from Huddersfield.

Hoyle's old club Giants were thrashed 50-6 by York City Knights.

Hollie Dodd and Emma Kershaw grabbed doubles for Lindsay Anfield's side, setting up the game against Saints perfectly for the coming weekend.

In Group Two, Featherstone won 30-0 against Bradford Bulls, Warrington saw off newcomers Barrow 32-6 and Leigh Miners Rangers' maiden appearance in the league saw them beat Wakefield 28-14.