Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Burgess' hat-trick more than doubled his tally for the season

Betfred Super League Salford (16) 30 Tries: Lafai, Burgess 3 Cross Goals: Sneyd 5 Castleford (6) 14 Tries: Hampshire, Qareqare 2 Goals: O'Brien

Joe Burgess ran in a hat-trick as Salford Red Devils recorded a double over Castleford Tigers and also made it back-to-back Super League wins.

They had to come from behind after Ryan Hampshire's opening score for the visitors, but Tim Lafai and Burgess' first two scores established a lead.

Jason Qareqare's double either side of Deon Cross' Red Devils' try gave Cas some hope of a fightback.

However, Burgess' hat-trick try ended their hopes from Lafai's flick pass.

It was a defeat which dents Cas' impressive recent progress, having lost just one of the last five in Super League before this game.

Meanwhile, Paul Rowley's Salford had run big guns Wigan and St Helens close in narrow defeats before ending their losing run against Leeds last time out.

They showed that was no fluke with a dominant display, inspired by the left-edge combination of Burgess and Lafai, and Marc Sneyd's unerring kicking game.

Sneyd's short kicks opened up tries in behind for Lafai and Burgess, while a 20-40 kick turned defence into attack and swung the game Salford's way.

Castleford made too many handling errors throughout and failed to execute when in try-scoring positions.

Qareqare's pace and skill in tight situations was evidenced by his sublime finishes for two Cas tries, and the pack - in particular Joe Westerman with a number of carries - could not be faulted.

Yet indiscipline, such as Adam Milner's sinbinning for dissent, left Cas short-handed in defence at a key time, and the points conceded summed up a disappointing night for boss Lee Radford.

Salford boss Paul Rowley told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"We'll take the two points, we're more than happy with where we're at - the fact we're progressing, learning as a team under immense adversity week in week out.

"You can see on paper we've hardly got the biggest barnstorming pack of forwards in the world.

"It's testament to the effort the boys put in and their determination."

Castleford boss Lee Radford told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I thought the scoreline was a true reflection of the game - they showed more steel than us defensively and we weren't at it again defensively.

"When we're not at it, that's what the scoreline looks like, for us. I said in the dressing room I didn't feel like we were bang at it. We never had the wind in our sails. What we got tonight was what we deserved.

"We knew where their threat was coming from, but knowing it and stopping it is the mental challenge.

"Jason Qareqare backed up well from Sunday tonight, it's good to see fresh legs."

Salford: Escare; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Akauola, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Watkins, Livett, Taylor

Interchanges: Lannon, Addy, Dupree, Bourouh

Castleford: Hampshire; Qareqare, Fonua, Mamo, Olpherts

Interchanges: Milner, Matagi, Blair, Massey

Referee: Liam Moore