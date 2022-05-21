Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Six tries were scored in the first half, with Hull FC winger Adam Swift grabbing two of them

Betfred Super League Hull FC (18) 31 Tries : Swift 2, McIntosh, Reynolds, Tuimavave, Satae Goals: Gale 3 Drop-Goals: Gale Wigan (12) 22 Tries: Bateman, Marsh, French, Farrell Goals: Smith 3

Ten tries were scored in an end-to-end thriller which saw Hull FC beat Wigan Warriors in the Super League.

The hosts' winger Adam Swift powered over twice in the opening 13 minutes to help build a 12-0 lead.

Missed conversions kept Wigan in touch, with Liam Marshall cutting the gap to six points at half-time, before Bevan French raced through to make it 18-18.

Second-row Liam Farrell's try set up a frantic finish but ultimately Hull held on as their attack proved too strong.

More to follow.

Hull FC: Connor, McIntosh, Tuimavave, Wynne, Swift, Reynolds, Gale, Sao, Houghton, Evans, Ma'u, Lane, Brown.

Interchanges: Griffin, Lovadua, Satae, Taylor.

Wigan: Field, French, Thornley, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Singleton, O'Neil, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Partington, Havard, Shorrocks.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths