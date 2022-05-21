Super League: Hull FC 31-22 Wigan Warriors - Ten tries scored as Hull beat Wigan
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Hull FC (18) 31
|Tries: Swift 2, McIntosh, Reynolds, Tuimavave, Satae Goals: Gale 3 Drop-Goals: Gale
|Wigan (12) 22
|Tries: Bateman, Marsh, French, Farrell Goals: Smith 3
Ten tries were scored in an end-to-end thriller which saw Hull FC beat Wigan Warriors in the Super League.
The hosts' winger Adam Swift powered over twice in the opening 13 minutes to help build a 12-0 lead.
Missed conversions kept Wigan in touch, with Liam Marshall cutting the gap to six points at half-time, before Bevan French raced through to make it 18-18.
Second-row Liam Farrell's try set up a frantic finish but ultimately Hull held on as their attack proved too strong.
Hull FC: Connor, McIntosh, Tuimavave, Wynne, Swift, Reynolds, Gale, Sao, Houghton, Evans, Ma'u, Lane, Brown.
Interchanges: Griffin, Lovadua, Satae, Taylor.
Wigan: Field, French, Thornley, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Singleton, O'Neil, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.
Interchanges: Mago, Partington, Havard, Shorrocks.
Referee: Marcus Griffiths