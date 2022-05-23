Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tara Jane Stanley scored a solo try, kicked two goals and landed a drop to steer York to victory

York City Knights inflicted a first defeat on reigning Women's Super League champions St Helens since October 2019, winning 13-6 at the LNER Stadium.

Saints' last league defeat was to Leeds back in the 2019 play-off semi-finals.

But although they led through Leah Burke's try, but Knights hit back with tries from Grace Field and Tara Jane Stanley.

Stanley, who converted both goals, then added a drop-goal to ensure the Knights would pick up maximum points.

Lindsay Anfield's Knights went top of group one with the victory.

Saints had to forfeit a game during 2021 because of a lack of players, and were handed a 24-0 loss to York, but this was their first loss on the field since the last four exit to the Rhinos.

In Sunday's group two fixtures, Featherstone thrashed Castleford 56-6, while Warrington put 86 points on Wakefield without reply.