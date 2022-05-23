Women's Super League: York City Knights end St Helens' long unbeaten run
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
York City Knights inflicted a first defeat on reigning Women's Super League champions St Helens since October 2019, winning 13-6 at the LNER Stadium.
Saints' last league defeat was to Leeds back in the 2019 play-off semi-finals.
But although they led through Leah Burke's try, but Knights hit back with tries from Grace Field and Tara Jane Stanley.
Stanley, who converted both goals, then added a drop-goal to ensure the Knights would pick up maximum points.
Lindsay Anfield's Knights went top of group one with the victory.
Saints had to forfeit a game during 2021 because of a lack of players, and were handed a 24-0 loss to York, but this was their first loss on the field since the last four exit to the Rhinos.
In Sunday's group two fixtures, Featherstone thrashed Castleford 56-6, while Warrington put 86 points on Wakefield without reply.
- The Rise of the Premier League: The story of how England's new top flight was formed, told by its stars
- Navalny: Unravelling the plot against Putin's opposition