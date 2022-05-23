Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Former Widnes boss Neil Kelly is still looking for a maiden win with Cornwall

Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly was pleased by his team's improvement despite losing 54-16 at Swinton.

Kelly called his side "a rabble" after a 20-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers West Wales Raiders last week.

Adam Rusling scored two tries and Joe Purcell one as Cornwall conceded 10 tries on Saturday to remain winless after seven League 1 matches.

"We got a massive reaction and there are massive positives," Kelly told the club website.

"We have taken ourselves back to the level we were at after the Hunslet defeat because for large parts and areas of the game we matched Swinton.

"I'm looking forward to seeing that part of our game develop, but the performance has given us a huge fillip going forward.

"Obviously the result is disappointing but I think it was more important to get a performance from the players. We got that for 60 or 70% of the game with no lack of effort given."