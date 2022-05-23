Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Bentley moved to his boyhood club for 2022 after spells at Bradford and St Helens

Leeds Rhinos back row James Bentley has been banned for three games after a high tackle in the win over Wakefield.

He was sent to the sin-bin in Friday's game for the shot on Trinity centre Thomas Minns, and receives his third ban of the season, subject to appeal.

Bentley, 24, missed four games following a tackle on Gareth Widdop in the season opener against Warrington.

He then received another two for a challenge on Castleford's Joe Westerman in April.

Also pulled up in review are Wakefield's Jay Pitts from the same game, for Grade A dangerous contact following a late tackle on a passing Rhinos player, which results in a one-game ban.

Catalans prop Julien Bousquet's Grade B charge of dangerous contact against Hull KR - again for a late hit on a passing player - also results in a one-match suspension.